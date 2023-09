On Friday , September 8 ,2023 Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III, was formally installed as the 28th Soun of Ogbomoso Land by the king makers led by Areago, High Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, at the Abata area of Ogbomoso Palace

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp