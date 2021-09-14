Photo News: New CEO of NLNG visits Mele Kyari

September 14, 2021 Danlami Nmodu



The GMD #NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari on Tuesday, received in audience the new Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Dr. Philip Mshelbila.

Dr. Mshelbila took over from Engr. Tony Attah.

