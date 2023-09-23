Photo News: Minister of Information Idris, NSA Ribadu, CDI, others at UNGA 78

See below some photos of the engagements of the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, during the 78th UN General Assembly, New York.

Photo: Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, fnipr, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, NSA, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, CDI, Major General EAP Undiandeye in New York after one of the side events at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Photo above: Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, fnipr with Nigeria’s Ambassador to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad Bande taking some moments off at the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Photo above: Hon. Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, fnipr and other guests during an event on the side-lines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

