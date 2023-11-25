Photo News: Matawalle flags off Chief of Naval Staff Annual Sea Inspection Excercise



The Minister of State Defence ( Dr ) Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun MON, has today Friday November 24th attended this year’s Flag off ceremony of Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Sea inspection 2023 Exercise, Nchekwa Oshimiri 2023.



The Hon Minister was accompanied by the Chief of the Naval Staff and other top Naval officers and men of the Nigerian Navy, as well as several other military personnel.

The exercise is an annual event that usher in new years of prosperity, hope, resilience, courage, perseverance, ability and competencyncy building amongst officers and men of the Nigerian Navy to provide effective and efficient services in protecting the Nigerian territorial waters, to guide against piracy, incursion and other criminal activities over the territorial waters.



This is part of the efforts by the Nigerian Navy along with the ministry of defence to provide adequate security to the nation’s territorial integrity, and other socio-economic sectors of the Nigerian economy as promised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his renewed hope agenda.

