Photo News: Marwa receives Ambassador of Netherlands to Nigeria

By Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), presenting a copy of the Agency’s official magazine to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Wouter Plomp, when the envoy led a delegation on a courtesy visit to seek partnership with the Agency at its national headquarters in Abuja on Monday, 27th November, 2023.

L-R: Director, Media and Advocacy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi; Senior Policy Advisor Politics, Human Rights and Communication, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Jessica Odudu; Director Training and Manpower Development, NDLEA, Chinyere Obijuru; Police Liaison Officer of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Bert Venema; Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Wouter Plomp; Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd); Head of International Cooperation of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Lt. Col Ger Hard Smit; Senior Security Adviser Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Brig Gen. Adebola Adefarati (Retd), Coordinator External Cooperation, NDLEA, Kenechi Nnoruka and Director, Intelligence, NDLEA, Sunday Zirangey in a group picture when the envoy led a delegation on a courtesy visit to seek partnership with the Agency at its national headquarters in Abuja on Monday, 27th November, 2023.

