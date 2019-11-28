PHOTO NEWS: Lawan, Omo-Agege endorse anti-sexual harassment bill November 28, 2019 News Editor News, Project 1 President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan (left) with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, sponsor of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, during their endorsement of the bill at the National Assembly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan with the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, during the plenary of the Senate on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Spread the story #TrackNigeriaAnti-Sexual Harassment BillLawanOmo-Agege endorsesPhoto news
