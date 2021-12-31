PHOTO NEWS: Lawan, Gbajabiamila join Buhari at the signing of 2022 Budget

PHOTO 1: President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and President Muhammadu Buhari after the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law by the President on Friday in Abuja.

31/12/2021.

PHOTO 2: L – R – Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senate President Ahmad Lawn, President Muhammad’s Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed after the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law on Friday at the Presidential villa on Abuja.

