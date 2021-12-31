PHOTO NEWS: Lawan, Gbajabiamila join Buhari at the signing of 2022 Budget

PHOTO 1: President of the Senate, Ahmad and President Muhammadu Buhari after the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law by the President on Friday in Abuja.
PHOTO 2: L – R – Secretary to the of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Senate President Lawn, President Muhammad’s Buhari, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed after the signing of the 2022 Appropriation Bill into law on Friday the villa on Abuja. 

