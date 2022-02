From left: Festus Keyamo,Tukur Buratai at Amaechi turbaning in Daura,Saturday.

From right:Comrade Issa Aremu, Festus Keyamo, others at turbaning of Rotimi Amaechi in Daura.Photo credit: Festus Keyamo’s Facebook Page:

On his Facebook page Keyamo wrote: “I am in Daura, Katsina State to attend the turbaning ceremony of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi & my friend Alhaji Nasiru Danu as the Dan Amanar & Tafida Babba of Daura respectively. These are great TRADITIONAL TITLES not religious ones & my garb here is also a traditional garb”

