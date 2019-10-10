Photo News: Jonathan visits Buhari in Aso Rock October 10, 2019 Editor Project 0 Former President Goodluck Jonathan arrives Aso Rock to meet Buhari Thursday pic.twitter.com/Rfdrmba7NX— Newsdiary Online (@newsdiaryonline) October 10, 2019Former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday Ex President Jonathan arriving Presidential Villa Thursday pic.twitter.com/p3iC5Icjo5— Newsdiary Online (@newsdiaryonline) October 10, 2019 President Buhari receives in audience Former President Goodluck Jonathan in State House on 10th Oct 2019Posted by Garba Shehu on Thursday, October 10, 2019
Leave a Reply