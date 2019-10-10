Photo News: Jonathan visits Buhari in Aso Rock

October 10, 2019

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Presidential Villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday

President Buhari receives in audience Former President Goodluck Jonathan in State House on 10th Oct 2019

Posted by Garba Shehu on Thursday, October 10, 2019




