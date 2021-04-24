Photo news: Jonathan, Kalu others at wedding ceremony in Abuja

L-R:  of the Chief Whip of the Senate,  Mrs Ifunanya Kalu;  Chief Whip of the Senate,  Senator Orji Uzor Kalu;  former minister of and bride’s father,  Chief Chuka Odom  Bride Groom , Gabriel Bello; Bride, Jessica Odom; Former President of Nigeria,  Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ; Mother of the Bride ,  Lady Adaku Odom; Mother of the Bridegroom,  Lady Mary Bello , Father of the Bridegroom , Hon. Justice Moses during the wedding ceremony held on Saturday between Jessica Odom and Gabriel Bello at International Conference Center

