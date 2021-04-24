Photo news: Jonathan, Kalu others at wedding ceremony in Abuja April 24, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0 L-R: Wife of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Mrs Ifunanya Kalu; Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; former minister of FCT and bride’s father, Chief Chuka Odom Bride Groom , Gabriel Bello; Bride, Jessica Odom; Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan ; Mother of the Bride , Lady Adaku Odom; Mother of the Bridegroom, Lady Mary Bello , Father of the Bridegroom , Hon. Justice Moses during the wedding ceremony held on Saturday between Jessica Odom and Gabriel Bello at International Conference Center Abuja. Share this:TweetPrintTelegramWhatsApp Related Tags: Jonathan, Kalu, Wedding in Abuja JonathanKaluWedding in Abuja