Photo News: Gowon visits Borno

Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima presenting a souvenir to ‎former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon when Gowon led members of ‘Nigeria Prays’ for a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri on Saturday. The group is on tour of northeast with the theme ‘Nigeria Prays Northeast Zonal Triumph Rally’ to offer prayers for peace and stability of the country.

