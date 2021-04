L – R: Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule; Chairman, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council, Mr. Zacch Adedeji, during a facility tour of Dangote Sugar Refinery and Sugarcane Farm, in Awe, Nasarawa State on Thursday, 15th April, 2021.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp