PHOTO NEWS: Former AGF, Adoke on arrival to Nigeria

Mr Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN, the former Attorney-General of Nigeria, Thursday arrived the country, after the International Police (Interpol), released from a one month and a week detention in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Adoke, in the aircraft that brought him back to Nigeria

Adoke’s lawyer , Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said Adoke was already airborne to Nigeria.

Adoke was arrested on Nov. 11 in Dubai by Interpol immediately he entered the country to seek medical attention.

Interpol said their action was based on an international bench warrant for Adoke’s arrest issued on April 17 by Justice Danladi Senchi of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).