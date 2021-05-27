The Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots, Movable and Immovable Assets continued its sitting on Thursday, 27th May, 2021.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Ahmed and Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, appeared before the Ad-Hoc Committee on Thursday.

Also appearing before the committee chaired by Hon. Adejoro Adeogun were the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed and the Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji.

Below are pictures from the meeting:

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Ahmed; Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, and the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mrs. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, during their appearance before the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loots, Movable and Immovable Assets on Thursday, 27th May, 2021.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed, laying the report of the OAGF before the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House on Assessment and Status of All Recovered Loot, Movable and Immovable Assets on Thursday, 27th May, 2021

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

