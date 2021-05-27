Photo News: Finance Minister, ICPC Boss, AGF appear before Reps’ Committee on recovered loot

Ad-Hoc Committee of House of Representatives on Assessment and Status of All Loots, Movable and Immovable Assets its sitting on Thursday, 27th , 2021.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Ahmed and Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, appeared before Ad-Hoc Committee on Thursday.

Also appearing before committee chaired by Hon. Adejoro Adeogun were Accountant General of Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed and the Managing Director of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji.

Below are pictures from the meeting:

Left to Right: Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. (Mrs.) Zainab Ahmed; Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, and the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mrs. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli, during their appearance before the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Assessment and Status of All Loots, Movable and Immovable Assets on Thursday, 27th , 2021.

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed, laying the report of the OAGF before the Ad-Hoc Committee of the House on Assessment and Status of All Loot, Movable and Immovable Assets on Thursday, 27th , 2021

