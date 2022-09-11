Photo News: Faces at ICPC’s Policy Dialogue on Corruption & Insecurity

The Chairman of the Policy Dialogue Session and President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan (right) addressing the audience and declaring open the National Policy Dialogue organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja on Friday, 9th September, 2022

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, giving his goodwill message at the National Policy Dialogue organised by the ICPC at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja on Friday, 9th September, 2022.

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN (left) with the Keynote Speaker and National Security Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Major General Mohammed Monguno (rtd), during the National Policy Dialogue held at the ICPC Headquarters, Abuja on Friday, 9th September, 2022.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Philibus Wabba, addressing the audience during the National Policy Dialogue organised by the ICPC at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja on Friday, 9th September, 2022.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (left) in a warm handshake with the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, during the National Policy Dialogue organised by the ICPC at the Commission’s Headquarters, Abuja on Friday, 9th September, 2022.

