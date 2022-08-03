Photo News: Faces at book presentation, valedictory lecture for Prof Balogun

A former Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, Professor Peter Adeniyi, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, Representative of President Fintech Association of Nigeria and Chief Book Presenter Dr Segun Aina, Mr. Deji Ajani and former Vice Chancellor of FUTA Professor Adebisi Balogun during the book presentation and valedictory lecture marking the 70th birthday and formal retirement of Professor Balogun on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022 in Akure.

