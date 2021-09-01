Photo News: ‘European Union Delegation’ officials meet INEC Chairman

European Union Delegation (EUD) officials, made up of the Charge d’ Affairs, Mr. Alexander Borges Gomes (2nd left); Head of Section, Democracy, Governance and Mitigation, Mr. Clement Boutillier (2nd Right); Programme Officer, Democracy, Governance and Migration, Mrs. Laolu Olawumi (right); and Political Officer, Mr. Paulo Barroso Simoes today met with the Hon. Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu (Centre), at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The visitors and their host discussed INEC’s activities, developments in the country’s electoral system and the EU Support to INEC and the democratic process.

