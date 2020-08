The Government of Enugu State has honoured Mrs. Josephine Chukwujama-Eze for exceptional honesty in returning N13,946,400 wrongly paid into her bank account.

The State Governor Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi was represented at the occasion by the Hon. Commissioner for Gender Affairs, Mrs. Peace Nnaji who presented a special gift to the Government Guest on behalf of the Governor.

In the photos above are the Hon. Commissioner, Mrs. Chukwujama-Eze her husband, Chukwujama Eze Esq at the event.