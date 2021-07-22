Photo News: El-Rufai, Wife, Deputy Gov, others at Valedictory session in honour of Bantex

July 22, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Project 0



Caption: Honoring Bantex: Malam El-Rufai (centre), Deputy Dr. Hadiza Balarabe (fourth from left), wife of the Hajiya Hadiza El-Rufai (fourth from ) with Mrs Ladi Bala, children and grandchildren of the late former Deputy Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex) after the valedictory session of the Executive Council honour of the late Deputy

No tags for this post.