MOU signing ceremony between Global Wissen Consult in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden, Abuja and Baze University at the Swedish Embassy Abuja.

Present at the occasion were the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Cameronand Ghana: His Excellency Carl Michael Grans, Vice-Chancellor Baze University

Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, Registrar, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Mani,Dean of Students, Mr. Aghedo Oshioreamhe well as Ms Nathalie Sundalin from the Swedish company.

The aim of the partnership is to empower youths in Universities with digital literacy, groom the top digital entrepreneurs coming out of Africa and place Nigeria on the global map of the Digital marketing.

The Vice-Chancellor while giving his address, reiterated on the robust IT capacity of Baze University which propelled the University to soar above the challenges that confronted the educational system during the global COVID-19 by continuing with uninterrupted teaching and learning during the lockdown.

Credit: Photos, content forwarded by Muftau Baba Ahmed (WhatsApp)

