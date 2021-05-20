Photo News: Digital Literacy: Baze University signs MOU with firm at Swedish Embassy

MOU signing ceremony between Global Wissen Consult in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden, Abuja and Baze University at the Swedish Embassy Abuja.

Present at the occasion were the Swedish to Nigeria, Cameronand Ghana: His Excellency Carl Michael Grans, Vice-Chancellor Baze University
Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, Registrar, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Mani,Dean of Students, Mr. Aghedo Oshioreamhe well as Ms Nathalie Sundalin from the Swedish .

The aim of the partnership is to empower youths in Universities with digital literacy, groom the top digital coming out of Africa and place Nigeria the global map of the Digital marketing.

The Vice-Chancellor while giving his address, reiterated the robust IT capacity of Baze University which propelled the University to soar above the challenges that confronted the educational during the global -19 by continuing with uninterrupted teaching and learning during the lockdown.

Credit: Photos, forwarded by Muftau Baba Ahmed (WhatsApp)

