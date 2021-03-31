Photo news: Dangote officials, others storm Kwara for Micro grants project

L-R, Managing / CEO, Aliko Dangote , Zouera Youssoufou, Group Executive , International Trade/Exports, Dangote Industries Limited, Sada Ladan-Baki, one of the beneficiaries, Kwara Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, Group Executive , and Strategic Relations, Dangote Industries Limited, Engr. Ahmed Mansur, who represented the President/ , Dangote industries Limited, at the flag- off of disbursements of the Dangote Micro -Grants Programme in Moro Local Area , Kwara on 31st March 2021

