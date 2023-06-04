Photo News: CPC extraction of Buhari’s political family meets former President

National Chairman of Muhammadu Buhari political family of CPC extraction in Nigeria Alhaji Muhammed Mabo Kassim, together with his colleagues across the 36 States including the FCT met with former President of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR at his country home in Daura, Kastina State.

The meeting which is organized to appreciate His Excellency for a successful completion of his tenure as Nigeria’s president took place yesterday 2nd and also today 3rd of March 2023.

Culled from Abdullah Dauda Maiyaki’s facebook page.See link below:

Reacting to the development, a keen observer in Kaduna said, “Congratulations to all the CPC family. More power to your elbow 😉. Man of the people! The Patient dog they say, will always eat the fattest bone!! Your time of break through is very near in Shaa-Allah!!!”