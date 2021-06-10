Photo News: Coronation of Princess Toyin Saraki, new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland June 10, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0 Princess Toyin Ojora-Saraki, receives her paraphernalia and crown as the new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland from His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, while her husband, the immediate-past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, stands behind supporting her. Princess Toyin Ojora Saraki, the new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland, with her husband, the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the coronation of Mrs. Saraki, at the palace ofthe Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal in Oniru, Lagos State. Princess Toyin Ojora Saraki, the new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland, with her husband, the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the coronation of Mrs. Saraki, at the palace ofthe Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal in Oniru, Lagos State. Sen. Monsurat Sumonu; Fmr. Gov. of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed; Sen. Obanikoro; Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal and his wife; Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki, at the coronation at the coronation of Mrs. Saraki, at the palace of the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal in Oniru, Lagos State. Related Tags: husband, kwara state, mmedia, president, Saraki, Senate, Support, Wife husbandkwara statemmediapresidentSarakiSenateSupportWife