Photo News: Coronation of Princess Toyin Saraki, new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland

Princess Toyin Ojora-Saraki, her paraphernalia and crown as the new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland from His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, her husband, the immediate-past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, stands her.
Princess Toyin Ojora Saraki, the new Erelu Bobajiro of Iruland, with her husband, the immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, at the coronation of Mrs. Saraki, at the palace of
the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal Oniru, Lagos State.
Sen. Monsurat Sumonu; Fmr. Gov. of , Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed; Sen. Obanikoro; Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; His Royal Majesty, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal and his wife; Mrs. Toyin Ojora Saraki, at the coronation at the coronation of Mrs. Saraki, at the palace of the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal Oniru, Lagos State.

