Photo News: British High Commissioner, others pay courtesy visit to CBN Governor

Investment Drive….L-R: Anthony Ogufere, special Adviser to the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dayo Ogundare, Investment Executive, British International Investment, Benson Adenuga, Coverage Director for Africa, British international Investment, Christopher Chijiutomi, Managing Director and Head, Africa, British International Investment, Olayemi Cardoso, Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Central Bank of Nigeria and Ify Isiekwe, Country Economist, British International Investment during the courtesy visit to the Central Bank of Nigeria today, October 30, 2023.

