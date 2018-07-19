Minister of Transport, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Rotimi Amaechi (right) receiving the Distinguished Acheiver in Transport Infrastructure Award from the Year from Chairman of the Occasion, Mal. Ismaila Isa Funtua in Abuja yesterday

Senator Shehu (right} receiving the Distinguished Public Advocacy Champion Award from the Chairman of the Occasion, Mal. Ismaila Isa Funtua in Abuja yesterday

Chairman, National Haj Commission of Nigeria, Alhaji Abdullahi Muktar (right) Distinguished Public Service Champion Award from Royal Father of the Day, the Etsu Nupe, HRM, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar in Abuja yesterday

Representative of Chief of Army Staff, Brig-Gen. Muhammed Lawal Augie receiving Distinguished Security Champion Award on behave of Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai from Senior Special Assistant to the President, Shehu Sani in Abuja yesterday

Vice Chancellor, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike, Prof. Francics Ogbonnaya Otunta (right), receiving Distinguished Award for Excellence in Education from the Keynote Speaker, Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, Mal. Zubairu Jibril Maigwari II, in Abuja yesterday

Representative of Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Hauwa Mu’azut (left) receiving Distinguished Agriculture and Environment Champion Award on behave of Governor Aminu Bello Masari Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, Mal. Zubairu Jibril Maigwari II, in Abuja yesterday

Representative of (NSCDC Commandant General, ACG, Johanathan Iyogho receiving the Distinguished Infrastructure Protection Award on behave of the Commandant Abdullahi Muhammadu from Senior Special Assistant to the President, Shehu Sani in Abuja yesterday

Gombe state Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo (right), receiving Most Outstanding Governor of the Year Award from Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, Mal. Zubairu Jibril Maigwari II, in Abuja yesterday

Representative representative of Director-General Industrial Training Fund, Mr. Aminu Muhammed receiving Distinguished Skills Acquisition Strategist Award on behave of D-G Sir. Joseph Ntung Ari from Emir of Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state, Mal. Zubairu Jibril Maigwari II, in Abuja yesterday