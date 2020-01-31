PHOTO NEWS: Army Varsity 2nd matriculation ceremony January 31, 2020 News Editor Education, News, Picture, Project 0 The Nigerian Army University Biu, NAUB, on Thursday, matriculated a total number of 1,733 students for the 2019/2020 academic session. Below are some photos from the event: Army University logo Acting Vice Chancellor of NAUB, Prof Fatimah Tahir delivering her speech during the matriculation ceremony NAUB Registrar, Brig.-Gen. Sumaila Ibrahim delivering his speech at the matriculation ceremony NAUB students lined up for oath of matriculation oath NAUB students taking their path of matriculation NAUB female student signing her path of matriculation NAUB male student signing his path of matriculation Share this:WhatsAppFacebookTwitterLinkedInTelegramPrint Army VarsityEducationMatriculationPhoto news
