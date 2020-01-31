PHOTO NEWS: Army Varsity 2nd matriculation ceremony

The Nigerian Army University Biu, NAUB, on Thursday, matriculated a total number of 1,733 students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Below are some photos from the event:

Army University logo
Acting Vice Chancellor of NAUB, Prof Fatimah Tahir delivering her speech during the matriculation ceremony
NAUB Registrar, Brig.-Gen. Sumaila Ibrahim delivering his speech at the matriculation ceremony
NAUB students lined up for oath of matriculation oath
NAUB students taking their path of matriculation
NAUB female student signing her path of matriculation
NAUB male student signing his path of matriculation




