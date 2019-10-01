Photo News: Akume,Malami, Clem Agba, Mamora,Dare, at Independence Parade

October 1, 2019 Editor Project 0

From left: Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume; Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Sport,Sunday Dare, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba; and, Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora at Nigeria’s  59th Independence Anniversary celebration at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*