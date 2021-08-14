Photo News: Actors, actresses in new film,The Garbage School

About the film: Two teenage friends, Yakubu and chukwudi find themselves struggling to understand their fate in Dabo primary school to which they were newly transferred.

Finding learning extremely difficult with the headmaster constantly sending them off to his farm and ignoring their studies, they find strength in vulnerability and voice in their innocence by revolting against the system that has held them down.



The film portrays the state of decadence in the school system especially as it affects the school children in rural communities in Nigeria. It seeks to draw attention to this situation with a view to remedying it.

