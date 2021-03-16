PHOTO: NAF Helicopters Kill Dozens ISWAP, Boko Haram Terrorists in Damasak, Destroy 4 Guntrucks

Aerial bombardments executed by Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Fighter Helicopters have killed dozens of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists at Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that the armed terrorists with sophisticated ammunition stormed Damasak town Sunday in gun trucks attack residents.

Their attempt attack residents of the town were however foiled by the swift response of NAF helicopters, deployed engage the Boko Haram elements.

A military intelligence officer, who craved anonymity, said the aerial bombardments of the NAF fighter aircraft eliminated over a dozen of the terrorists, and also shattered their gun trucks ‘terribly’.

He said: “Aside the air raids by the NAF helicopters, the troops also succeeded in neutralizing the remaining insurgents who attempted after the destruction of three guntrucks, and one Canter Truck.

“The latest well-coordinated joint air and operations is quite encouraging as we have so far counted more than 30 dismembered corpses of the terrorists.”

PRNigeria gathered that the troops, led by Lt. Col Steven Nammu of 195 Battalion Super Camp in Damasak, recovered sophisticated weapons including rifles, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and other lethal arms, from the insurgents.

