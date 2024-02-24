Photo: Information Minister, DG NTA pay condolence visit to Wigwe family

L-R: Director General, Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos; father of the late CEO of Access Holdings Limited, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris and mother of the deceased, Mrs Stella Wigwe, when the Minister paid a condolence visit to the family over the death of the CEO of Access Holdings Limited, Mr. Herbert Wigwe in Lagos on Saturday