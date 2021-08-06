PHOTO: Abducted Chibok girl, terrorist-husband surrender to Nigerian troops

….. More ISWAP-Boko Haram Members willing to surrender

A former student of Government Secondary School (GSS) Chibok, in Borno State, and her husband, a Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorist, have surrendered to troops of the Nigerian military, PRNigeria authoritatively gathered.

The student was among the over 200 abducted by Boko Haram insurgents seven years ago.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram fighters invaded the Borno school and whisked away no fewer than 270 students.

Though the surrendered female student’s identity is yet to be released by the military authorities, it was gathered that she and her husband renounced their membership of the extremist sect.

They surrendered and presented themselves to troops at an unknown location, within the Lake Chad region.

A credible intelligence source in Maiduguri told PRNigeria that some other Boko Haram-ISWAP insurgents have voluntarily reached out to the military, indicating their interests to surrender and lay down their arms.

“The terrorists’ resolve to surrender may not be unconnected with the destruction of their enclaves and camps by the Nigerian military airstrikes and ground bombardment; and the outbreak of killer diseases together with food scarcity, which have badly hit the terrorists.

”In fact, there are many ISWAP and Boko Haram members that are willing to surrender as soon as possible but the military and other security services will ensure the needful is done for national security,” the officer said.

During a recent maiden operational tour of Sector 3 Operation Hadin Kai/Multinational Joint Task Force in Monguno, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya, charged troops to be decisive and alert in the fight against the Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram terrorists in North-East Nigeria.

While lauding their level of discipline and commitment to duty, General Yahaya admonished them to be apolitical, decisive and circumspect in all their operational engagements.

The Army Chief was accompanied during the tour by the Chief of Operations (Army) Major General Ibrahim Yusuf, Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, the Provost Marshal (Army) Major General Robert Aiyenigba, Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brigadier General Danladi Salihu, Maritime Component Commander OPHK Commodore Richard Shammah, among other principal staff officers.

