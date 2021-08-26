PHOTO: 88 days after, kidnapped Tegina Islamiya Pupils finally released

Over 70 pupils of Islamiyya school in Tegina town who were kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger State have been released by their abductors.

The pupils, PRNigeria reported, were abducted from their school premises in June.

A security source told PRNigeria that the students are on their way to Minna en route Kagara from Birnin Gwari.

The Islamiya pupils were held for 88 days and 11 hours according to the timeline of the days and time they have spent in the bandits’ captivity.

PRNigeria has been publishing updates of the number of days since the abductions of some pupils and students in Northern Nigeria. The Abducted students of Yauri Federal Government College have been in captivity for 70 days while the remaining abducted students of a Baptist School in Kaduna will be spending their 52nd days in captivity.

