PHOTO: 88 days after, kidnapped Tegina Islamiya Pupils finally released

Over 70 pupils Islamiyya school in Tegina town were kidnapped by armed State have been released by their abductors.

The pupils, PRNigeria reported, were abducted from their school premises in June.

A security source told PRNigeria that the students are on their way to Minna en route Kagara from Birnin Gwari.

The Islamiya pupils were held 88 days and 11 hours according to the timeline the days and they have spent in the bandits’ captivity.

PRNigeria has been publishing updates the number days since the abductions some pupils and students in Northern Nigeria. The Abducted students of Yauri Federal College have been in captivity 70 days while the remaining abducted students a Baptist School in Kaduna will be spending their 52nd days in captivity.

