Phone thief jailed 4 years in Ogun

An Ota Chief Magistrates’ court in Ogun on Monday sentenced 22-year-old Ihetuge Ifeanyi to four years imprisonment for stealing cell phones valued at N950,000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O. L. Oke, sentenced the convict to four years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Oke, however, gave the convict a N150,000 fine option.

Ifeanyi, whose address was not provided, was arraigned over a three-count charge of stealing, burglary and conspiracy.