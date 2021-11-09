Phone technician in court over alleged disappearance of N45000 tablet

The disappearance of an Elkhail Tablet valued at N45,000 has landed a phone technician, Akowe Barnabas, before a Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja.

Barnabas, 37, of Jikwoyi Phase II, Market Road, Abuja, is standing trial for alleged criminal misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 5.

He said that the complainant, Miss Goodness Cyprian, gave the defendant her Elkhail Tablet to repair, but when she returned to collect it was told it had gotten missing.

The Prosecutor said that the technician could not give any satisfactory explanation of the whereabouts of the missing device valued at N45, 000.

Adeyanju said that the matter was reported at the Police Divisional headquarters in Jikwoyi by Cyprian and the defendant was invited to the station, but still could not produce the tablet.

The Prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety.

Maiwada said the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and should deposit a valid means identification to the court registrar.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...