Phone snatcher jailed 1 month for stealing cell phone

By Ugochi Ugochukwu

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Isah Abubakar, to 1 months imprisonment for snatching a cell phone worth N60,000

Abubakar, who lives I. Dei-Dei Abuja, had pleaded guilty to theft and prayed the court for leniency.

The Judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman, gave the convict an option of N5000 fine and warned him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Chinedu Ogada told the court that the complainant Mr Ibrahim Idi of Dakwa, Abuja, reported the matter at Dei-Dei police station on Feb. 20.

Ogada said that, sometime in January the complainant and the convict got on the same motorcycle from Shagari Quarters to Dei-Dei pantaker market

He told the court that on their way to Dei-Dei pantaker the complainant was sitting at middle between the motorcyclist and convict.

He told the court that the convict smartly removed the complainant’s cell phone from his pocket.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation and interrogation the convict made a confessional statement. and the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)