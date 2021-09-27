Phone repairer docked for allegedly stealing student’s phone

A phone repairer, Smith Nwulu, 36, was on Monday docked in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing a cell phone belonging to a student.

The police charged Nwulu with felony and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept 21, around 8 a.m. at the Obafemi Awolowo University Campus, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant trespassed into the Health Science Lecture Theatre of Obafemi Awolowo University with intent to commit felony therein.

He also said the defendant stole N4,000 cash and one Tecno Spark phone, worth N45,000, belonging to Oyeyemi Pamilerin.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 383, 390(9) and 412 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, applied for bail for his client in the most Liberal terms.

Magistrate A. I. Oyebadejo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Oyebadejo ordered that the defendant must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction, house verified and must be gainfully employed.

She stated further that the defendant must provide three recent passport photographs each.

The case was adjourned until Oct 13, for hearing.(NAN)

