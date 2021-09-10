Phone dealers’ association lauds FG approval of 5G network policy

September 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Phone and Allied Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN) on Thursday applauded the approval of the adoption of 5G network by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
Mr Ifeanyi Akubue, the President, PAPDAN, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 5G when adopted would meet the agitations of innovative youths.
NAN reports that the FEC had on Sept. 8, approved the adoption of the 5G in country by National Communication Commission (NCC).
Akubue said that youths were innovative and the adoption of 5G in the country would encourage them to be more innovative.
According to him, we are in a digital world and its adoption will enhance development and productivity because of its speedy connectivity.
“The of the country are digitally inclined and they are looking forward to new innovations; its adoption will help them bring out their creativity.
“It is because of the speedy connectivity to the Internet which makes innovations worth the try.
“It is also going to spur those techs-savvy to catch up with new innovations.
“It is a good one because we will be able to catch up with the global world the government should also try adequate power supply to make it effective,’’ said.


According to him, it will affect the mobile device business positively because new device will be introduced with 5G features.
said that the benefits on business might not be as it being adopted would be demands for phones with 5G features.


NPower


Akubue said that some phones with 4G features could also be used with 5G, so in all it is a good idea because even 2G and 3G phones are still in the market.


He, however, said that the myth of COVID-19 associated with 5G not substantive because there no health implications associated with 5G. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,