Phone dealers’ association lauds FG approval of 5G network policy

The Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN) on Thursday applauded the approval of the adoption of 5G network by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mr Ifeanyi Akubue, the President, PAPDAN, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 5G when adopted would meet the agitations of our innovative youths.

NAN reports that the FEC had on Sept. 8, approved the adoption of the 5G in country by National Communication Commission (NCC).

Akubue said that our youths were innovative and the adoption of 5G in the country would encourage them to be more innovative.

According to him, we are in a digital world and its adoption will enhance development and productivity because of its speedy connectivity.

“The youth of the country are digitally inclined and they are looking forward to new innovations; its adoption will help them bring out their creativity.

“It is because of the speedy connectivity to the Internet which makes innovations worth the try.

“It is also going to spur those techs-savvy to catch up with new innovations.

“It is a good one because we will be able to catch up with the global world but the government should also try to provide adequate power supply to make it effective,’’ he said.



According to him, it will affect the mobile device business positively because new device will be introduced with 5G features.

He said that the benefits on business might not be immediately as it was being adopted but there would be demands for phones with 5G features.



Akubue said that some phones with 4G features could also be used with 5G, so in all it is a good idea because even 2G and 3G phones are still in the market.



He, however, said that the myth of COVID-19 associated with 5G was not substantive because there was no health implications associated with 5G. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...