Phillip Idaewor Diaspora campaign organisation congratulates Tinubu

The HOPE 2023 Campaign Organisation of Dr Phillip Idaewor, All Progressives Congress (APC) Diaspora presidential aspirant has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu on his emergence.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State emerged winner of the APC presidential primaries held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Idaewor is the Chairman of APC UK and Chairman of APC Diaspora Chairmen.

In a statement by the Director General of the campaign organisation, Mazi Charles Eze, on Friday, the group said that Tinubu’s victory was well deserved.

According to Eze, This is a great moment for us as a party to witness the outcome of highly contested presidential primaries like no other in our history.

“We celebrate our party leaders who made it possible especially the wisdom of President Muhammadu Buhari who was steadfast in ensuring fair and just primaries

.

“The outcome has prepared the stage for the 2023 presidential election and given concrete assurance that no matter the issue, our national unity is paramount.

“The HOPE2023 campaign organisation who were in the race ab initio under the aspiration of Dr Philip Idaewor, wishes to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his well-deserved victory as our party’s flag bearer at the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

The group described Tinubu as a man of courage with gifted vision, who came, saw and conquered.

They expressed joy that the flame of hope was still glowing, noting that with the support of every member , the party would sail to its final victory in 2023.

The group added that they believed in one Nigeria and in agreement with Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria – a nation transformed into greatness, the pride of Africa, a role model for all black people worldwide and respected among all other countries.

“It is the vision every progressive Nigerian must seek.

“One of Africa’s greatest respected statesmen Nelson Mandela once said “the world will not respect Africa until Nigeria earns that respect.

“The black people of the world need Nigeria to be great as a source of pride and confidence and his leadership will bring us closer. Together we will ensure final victory.” (NAN)

