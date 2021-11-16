Philippines lauds China’s ICT coy for cultivating young talents

Philippine Foreign Secretary, Teodoro Locsin, lauded China’s Huawei for cultivating young talents of information and communications technology (ICT) in the country at a scholarship programme launched on Monday.

Locsin said as the world becomes more digital, Huawei has seen it fit not only to be a business for profit but also to build a better future.

“Seeds for the Future, apparently named as such, has been spreading and cultivating ICT expertise across the global expanse.

“Its beneficiaries are able to acquire ICT Knowledge first hand while collectively building their network of ICT talents,’’ Locsin said.

Seeds for the Future was Huawei’s flagship global corporate social responsibility programme, aimed at developing skills in local ICT talent and bridging communication between countries and cultures.

He said since the programme reached the Philippines in 2015, more than 100 Filipinos have benefited and were now making contributions to the Philippines’ ICT industry.

Prospero de Vera, the chairperson of the Commission on Higher Education in the Philippines, said the programme had become one of the most awaited events by aspiring ICT experts in the country.

Fidel Nemenzo, Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Diliman, said Huawei’s programme was important and timely as new technologies like 5G, AI, and Cloud computing would be introduced to the young generation.

As a global leader of ICT, Huawei said it was committed to promoting ICT industry development in the Philippines.

Jay Chen, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific Region, said the company would continue cultivating digital talents in years to come.

He promised another $50 million over the next five years to develop 500,000 ICT talents in the Asia-Pacific region through several programmes, including Seeds for the Future. (Xinhua/NAN)

