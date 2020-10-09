Philippine prison riot reportedly leaves 9 dead —- Police

A riot erupted at a crowded prison in the Philippine capital, Manila, before dawn on Friday killing no fewer than nine inmates, police said.

Police said that two rival gangs clashed around 2:30 a.m., inside the state penitentiary New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.

The initial police report did not disclose details of the incident except that the riot was “pacified” at around 4 a.m.