Philanthropist donates royal gowns to traditional rulers in Plateau

A philanthropist and businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Incham, has donated royal regalias and other items to traditional rulers in the three chiefdoms of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau.

Icham, who is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perfect Group of Companies, made the donation at the various palaces of the traditional rulers on Tuesday.

Presenting the items, Incham, who was represented by Chief Danladi Kasuwa, the Village Head of Gurum community in the area, said the gesture was basically in recognition of the important roles traditional institutions played in the society.

He said the gesture had no political motives, explaining that it was part of his Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the gifts would go a long way in stimulating the traditional rulers to discharge their statutory functions diligently.