Philanthropist, Afolabi installed ACU Chancellor, pledges N1bn investment

Chief Tunde Afolabi, a renowned philanthropist, has pledged to invest a billion naira in Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo (ACU) as he takes over as the new Chancellor of the varsity.

Afolabi made the pledge at his installation as the new Chancellor at the 11th Convocation lecture of Ajayi Crowther University held at the institution, on Thursday in Oyo.

Afolabi is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Amni International Petroleum Development Company and recipient of Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR).

NAN also reports that Afolabi, who is also the Chancellor of the Technical University (Tech-U), Ibadan, took over the ACU Chancellorship from former Anglican Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Peter Akinola.

The new chancellor said that his new role came with great responsibility, and pledged to invest a billion naira into the university to further strengthen it.

He said the investment would complement a seven point agenda he developed for the institution which were targeted at staff remuneration, admission standard and facilities.

“Some of my priorities are to foster synergy and collaboration with other universities within our vicinity and expand our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to our host community.

“It is also to develop a growth road map for the university in the short term in the next 12 months, medium term in the next two to five years and long term in the next five year plus,” he said.

Also, the former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Prof. Ayo Banjo, and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the institution, said that the board was highly satisfied with the choice of Afolabi.

He described Afolabi as an outstanding Nigerian, who has demonstrated love for tertiary education in many ways, particularly at ACU.

Sir Demola Aladekomo, the Guest Lecturer, in his lecture entitled ‘The Race of Life’ advised the graduating students to see their first degree as a starting point, and urged them to build on it for future prosperity.

“Life is an individual race, a competition with yourself and not the next man or woman. It is a single-player game. Your destiny is not tied to your mates. It is not even tied to your twin if you have one,” he said.

Aladekomo urged the graduands to embrace the 4C’s, which are critical thinking, communication, creativity and collaboration, saying these would help them surmount challenges, break new grounds and reach new heights.

The event featured the dedication of the new ACU 98.5 FM radio station and the inauguration of some other projects at the university.

The event was attended by Mrs Tola Oyediran, Leye Oyebade AIG, Zone II, Prof. Oladapo Afolabi, a former Head of Service of the Federation, religious leaders, academicians and hosts of other prominent Nigerians.(NAN)