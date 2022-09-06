PHC: Kwara Govt trains midwives, nurses

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

The Kwara Government has organised a five-day intensive training for newly engaged midwives and nurses under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Speaking on the sidelines of the training on Tuesday in Ilorin, Dr Nusirat Elelu, the Executive Secretary of the state Primary Health Care Development Agency, expressed satisfaction with the engagement and training of the newly recruited health personnel.

She reiterated the commitment of the government to improve quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Elelu observed that pregnant mothers needed to be attended to by skilled birth attendants that would go a long way to reduce maternal mortality, especially in communities with challenges of inadequate health personnel.

“It will not be fair to have people resident in hinterland denied access to quality healthcare services while those residing in the state capital and other towns are enjoying quality healthcare services,” she said.

Elelu observed that the agency did not have enough skilled attendants as mandated under the BHCPF which was a special programme by the Federal Government.

She said that one per cent of consolidated revenue was set aside for the states, so that it could be used to improve quality of health services at primary healthcare centres.

According to her, of the criteria for the accreditation of PHC centres, is the need to have experienced midwives in these facilities where they will undergo training.

“And be deployed to their various communities to render minor community-based health services.”

She explained that the state had 193 wards and so far 158 wards have been accredited, while the remaining 35 were being built for accreditation under the BHCPF.

Elelu added that the state government recently recruited 28 midwives with additional 17 nurses under the BHCPF and that some local government areas with challenges have been identified.

She listed some of these LGAs to include Kaiama, Irepodun, Baruten and Oke-Ero, where the healthcare providers would serve.

Elelu advised the trainees to keep data that would capture children born by skilled birth attendants, imbibe good practices and be diligent in serving their communities. (NAN)

