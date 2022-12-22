Pharmacy assistant docked for allegedly stealing alcohol worth N708,500

By Joy Kaka

A pharmacy assistant, James Destiny, was on Thursday, docked in a Grade I Area Court in

Kubwa, Abuja, over alleged theft of alcohol worth N708,500.

The Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant, James Ugwoke, reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Dec.19.

Olanipekun alleged that Destiny, an employee at Bakangizo Pharmacy and Stores in Abuja, stole four bottles of Hennessey alcohol drink

and one bottle of Callist wine, valued N708,500.

The prosecution counsel said that while the defendant attempted to escape with the said items, he was arrested and the stolen items were recovered from him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

However, Destiny pleaded not guilty and the defence counsel, Tochukwu Agoziem, made a bail application pursuant to Section

36 subsection 5 of the 1999 Constitution, urging the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the accused.

Thereafter, the Judge, Yahaya Sheshi, admitted Destiny to bail in the sum of N900,000 with one surety who must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

Sheshi also said that the surety must provide two recent passport photographs, driver’s licence or national identity card and a print out of Bank Verification

Number (BVN) and adjourned the case until Feb. 8 for hearing. (NAN)