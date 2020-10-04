Pharmacist to provide Kwara football clubs with first aid kits

The management of Aromokeye Pharmacy has pledged to support the Kwara State Football Association in its committment to reposition football in the state.

Aromokeye says it will also provide all football clubs affiliated to the state FA, first aid kits.

This follows a brief meeting on Sunday between the Chief Executive Officer of Aromokeye Pharmacy, Abdullateef Aremu, and the Kwara state Football Association, led by Malam Idris Musa, where certain issues were discussed.

Aremu confirmed their readiness to provide the needed platform for young players in the state through Aromokeye Football club, to display their potentials.

He added that all necessary things will be made readily available for Aromokeye FC to participate in football activities in the state and commended the leadership of the FA for the continuous development of football.

Present at the event were Alhaja Segilola Alaya, Ahmed Abdullahi, Isiaq Ahmed (Team manager, Aromokeye FC) and Ozoani Ikenna (Coach). (NAN)