Pharmaceutical coy to educate Nigerians on diabetes prevention

A pharmaceutical company, Mega We Care, says it has launched a nationwide campaign to educate millions of Nigerians on the challenges of preventing complications from diabetes and its management.

Mr Amit Singh, Business Head, the Chronic Care Division of the company, said the campaign was under the “Good Health By Yourself” initiative (GHBY) as part of the activities marking the World Diabetes Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Diabetes Day is a global awareness campaign marks every Nov. 14.

Diabetes is a non-communicable long-lasting disease condition known to be one of the major health and development challenges of modern times. It is largely preventable and affects individuals of all ages.

Singh said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos: “GHBY is an initiative of mega life sciences targeted at empowering and inspiring people and communities to take health into their hands.

“This campaign will feature educational materials to be distributed across multiple channels, training sessions for healthcare professionals on new trends in diabetes treatment and partnerships with complementary organisations.

“We have also in the previous years, embarked on outreaches and provided free neuropathy and blood sugar screenings across the partner pharmacies, hospitals and schools,” he said.

Also, Prof. Christian Okafor, who works at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, said there was need to actively reduce the rate of diabetes in the country through education on prevention and care.

Okafor said that diabetes, especially the adult-onset type could be prevented largely by adoption of healthy lifestyles, including engage in regular physical activities.

“Other are: eating of natural foods with good amount of vegetables and fruits, rather than highly processed, fat-laden junk foods; all of these are focussed on prevention of gaining excessive body weight (obesity).

“Preventive measures that can be followed include: achieving and maintaining good blood sugar control through proper use of medications, treatment of other associated disease conditions such as hypertension, excessive cholesterol and quitting smoking,” he said. (NAN)