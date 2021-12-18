PGF Secretariat felicitates with DG Salihu Lukman at 59

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Secretariat joined Comrade Salihu Lukman, Director General of PGF to celebrate 59th birthday.

“Along friends, collaborators and all progressives across Nigerian, we celebrate this special occasion you and your family,” said Folorunso S. Aluko, Director, Planning & Strategy in a statement he signed and on behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum Secretariat.

Aluko said further, “We appreciate your leadership style and personal to the ideals of progressivism.  

“As the Director General of PGF Secretariat, we celebrate your doggedness and uncommon contributions to the development of policies across the APC controlled States and Nigeria as a whole.

“We also recognize your intellectual contributions to the processes of managing our Party, the APC”, the statement said.

Specifically, Aluko added, “Here in the secretariat, you always put your time and energy to make staff members at their best.

“The path that you shown us, the ways that you formed us, and the progress you set us, (are) exceptional. We are proud of you always.

“May God bless you all the happiness and peace that you deserve.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday, Comrade Salihu Lukman,” the statement concludes.

