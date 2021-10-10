PGF felicitates with Gov Yahaya at 60, commends his leadership

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Progressive Governors Forum,PGF, has joined family of His Excellency, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Governor of Gombe State, the people of Gombe State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, to celebrate him at the special occasion of 60th birthday.

This was contained in a press statement issued to journalists by the PGF Chairman, His Excellency, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in Abuja on Sunday.

The Governors’ Forum commended Governor Yahaya for his leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

” We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, you have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Gombe State. As Governor of Gombe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics,” statement reads in part.

While rejoicing with Gov. Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, the PGF reaffirmed its collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of the progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

