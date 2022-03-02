PGF felicitates with Gov Ayade at 54

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined Mr. Benedict Ayade, the Governor of Cross Rivers State to celebrate his 54th birthday.

A statement by Chairman of PGF, Mr. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said, “along with the people of Cross Rivers State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.”

Bagudu who is also the Governor of Kebbi State adde, “We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Cross Rivers State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Cross Rivers State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

The PGF Chairman noted, “As we rejoice with HE Benedict Ayade, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Ben Ayade!” Bagudu concludes.

