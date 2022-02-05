PGF felicitates with Gov Abdulrazaq at 62

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined , Governor of Kwara State,Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to celebrate his 62nd birthday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on behalf of the Progressive Governors.

Bagudu said, “Along with the people of Kwara State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.”

Bagudu who is also the governor of Kebbi State used the occasion to hail the contributions of Abdulrazaq to the Progressive governors’ team.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kwara State as well as at the national level.”

“As Governor of Kwara State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

The Progressive Governors’ Forum Chairman also reiterated the commitment to enhance the capacities of Progressive states.

He said, “As we rejoice with, HE. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq” the Chairman said.

